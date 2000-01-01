Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh Flags Off 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun from L&T Armoured System Complex in Gujarat

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan. 16, 2020)

India’s Larsen & Toubro has delivered the 51st K9 VAJRA-T tracked 155mm self-propelled howitzer to the Indian Army. This is a license-produced version of the South Korean-developed K9 Thunder, now manufactured by Hanwha Defense. (India MoD photo)

A brand new K9 Vajra-T self-propelled 155-mm howitzers being rolled out of L&T's Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat. This was the 51st one delivered out of the total 100. @akananth @adgpi pic.twitter.com/ONBLfiZaix — Anantha Krishnan M

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh flagged off 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Armoured System Complex at Hazira in Gujarat today. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Raksha Mantri called for active participation of the private sector in defence manufacturing, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to make India an arms manufacturing hub and net defence exporter.While Shri Rajnath Singh acknowledged the increasing participation of the private industry in defence production, he stressed that a lot still needs to be done to make India a global defence manufacturing hub.“Our Government is open to new ideas and is determined to use the energy, entrepreneurship spirit and enterprise of the private industry in the defence sector,” Raksha Mantri said. He assured that the Government will make all efforts to remove any roadblocks and work together to achieve the goal of indigenisation and self-reliance in defence sector.Shri Rajnath Singh also listed out various far reaching reforms introduced by the Government under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to achieve $26 billion defence industry by 2025 and provide employment to 2-3 million people. “We wish to create an ecosystem that provides a platform to both public sector and private sector to work together and contribute to nation building through their strengths and experiences,” he added.