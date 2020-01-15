Unlike Finland, Canada Nixes Cold-Weather Tests, Fly-Off Among Competing Fighter Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Ottawa Citizen; posted January 15, 2020)

By David Pugliese

OTTAWA --- Canada won’t conduct a fly-off between fighter jets competing to become the country’s new warplane nor conduct testing to see how such aircraft perform under cold weather conditions.The decision not to proceed with such tests under Canada’s $19-billion future fighter procurement program stands in contrast to Finland, which is considering the same aircraft as Canada, for its new jet fleet. Each competing aerospace company is required to provide Finland with two aircraft to test at low temperatures and be evaluated in real world operating conditions.Public Services and Procurement Canada has confirmed that Canada will not do any fly-offs among competing jet or tests for cold-weather operations like Finland has underway.“We do not have plans for an exercise of this nature,” stated department spokeswoman Stéfanie Hamel.Finland and Canada are considering the Boeing Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin F-35 and Saab Gripen. The Finnish Air Force is also testing the Dassault Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon, both of which pulled out of the Canadian competition because of worries the process was rigged to favour the F-35.Finland hopes to buy 64 aircraft. Canada will purchase 88 aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-