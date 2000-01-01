Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan. 16, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $442,265,464 cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract action for the force element terminal (FET) development effort.



This contract provides for the design, development, testing, integration, and logistical support of a FET system that will transition the B-52 and RC-135 hardened communication terminals from the Military Strategic Tactical Relay satellite communications satellite constellation to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite constellation.



The majority of the work will be performed at Raytheon's facilities in Marlborough, Massachusetts; and Largo, Florida, and is expected to be completed by August 2023.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation 3600 funds, in the amount of $5,812,581, are being obligated at the time of contract award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8735-20-C-0003).



-ends-

