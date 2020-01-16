Army Decides to Cancel Current OMFV Solicitation

(Source: U.S. Army; issued Jan. 16, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Army canceled today the solicitation for the Section 804 Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) Rapid Prototyping phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). Based on feedback and proposals received from industry, the Army has determined it is necessary to revisit the requirements, acquisition strategy and schedule before moving forward."We remain committed to the OMFV program as it is our second-highest modernization priority, and the need for this ground combat vehicle capability is real. It is imperative we get it right for our Soldiers," said Dr. Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.Since its inception, the OMFV program has represented an innovative approach to Army acquisition by focusing on delivering an essentially new capability to armored brigade combat teams under a significantly reduced timeline compared to traditional acquisition efforts."The Army asked for a great deal of capability on a very aggressive schedule," said Jette. "Despite an unprecedented number of industry days and engagements, to include a draft request for proposal over the course of nearly two years -- all of which allowed industry to help shape this competition -- it is clear a combination of requirements and schedule overwhelmed industry's ability to respond within the Army's timeline."What remains clear is this -- OMFV is a critical capability for the Army."The most prudent means of ensuring long-term programmatic success is to get this multi-billion-dollar effort correct," said Gen. John M. Murray, commander of Army Futures Command. "We are going to take what we have learned and apply it to the OMFV program to develop our path and build a healthy level of competition back into the program."The Army plans to revise and re-solicit the OMFV requirements on a competitive basis.-ends-