China’s New Killer Robot Ship Goes Through Its First Sea Trial (excerpt)

(Source: South China Morning Post; published Jan 18, 2020)

By Liu Zhen

The JARI advanced unmanned surface vehicle is transported during its first sea trial at an undisclosed location. (Chinese Internet photo)

BEIJING --- China’s new killer robot ship that can carry out anti-submarine and anti-ship missions has undergone its first sea trial, according to a Chinese defence industry magazine.Called the JARI, the unmanned surface vessel is said to be the world’s first USV with multiple roles – anti-submarine, air defence and surface combat – and powerful weaponry.The prototype was launched in August and was recently photographed during a sea trial, according to a report in the latest issue of Ordnance Industry Science Technology. It did not give details of when or where the trial took place.Equipped with an active phased array radar and other advanced electronic systems – similar to those on the US Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer or China’s Type 052D guided-missile destroyer – it has been dubbed the “mini Aegis destroyer”. Its sonar system can track underwater targets 7km (4 miles) away.The 15-metre (49-foot), 20-tonne (22-short ton) ship is being developed by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) and has a range of 500 nautical miles and a top speed of 42 knots. (end of excerpt)-ends-