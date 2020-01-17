French Directorate-General for Armaments Awards Overseas Patrol Vessel Contract

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Jan 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France has awarded a local shipyard consortium an order for six Overseas Patrol Vessels, two of which will be based at its overseas territories of Réunion Island, Tahiti and New Caledonia. (FR MoD photo)

On December 3, 2019, following the Nov. 19 Ministerial Investment Committee on during which Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, decided to launch this program, the President of the French Republic announced the order for six new Overseas Patrol Boats.



The French defense procurement agency (DGA) awarded the contract to the Socarenam / CNN MCO consortium on December 24, 2019. The six overseas patrol vessels (Patrouilleurs d’Outre-Mer, POM) will be delivered between 2022 and 2025.



This acquisition of these new vessels for the French Navy aims to improve the protection of overseas territories and their populations.



Two POMs will be based in three overseas territories: New Caledonia (Nouméa), Reunion (Port-des-Galets) and French Polynesia (Papeete). They will completely replace the older generation of patrol boats now in service.



In a context of growing threats to fishery resources, biodiversity and international rules of the law of the sea, France intends to fully exercise fully, in metropolitan France as well as overseas, its national sovereignty and responsibilities.



Overseas patrol vessels will carry out sovereignty and protection missions in France’s Exclusive Economic Zones, intervene against maritime pollution and in favor of the preservation of the environment, as well as for rescue missions and general assistance to local populations.



With extensive capabilities, they will be able to carry out missions of up to 30 days without refueling, with a crew of 30 sailors; they will be capable of embarking 23 passengers and of operating an aerial drone. Their armament will include a 20mm caliber remote-controlled turret and 12.7 and 7.62mm mountings.



Technical characteristics of Overseas Patrol Vessels

-- Length: 79.9 m

-- Beam: 11.8 m

-- Draft: 3.50 m

-- Displacement (empty/full load): 1158t / 1298t

-- Crew: 30 sailors and 23 passengers

-- Speed: 24 knots

-- Range: 5,500 nautical miles at 12 knots



