Air Force Warns Boeing’s New CEO That It’s Not Happy Either (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Jan. 17, 2020)

By Anthony Capaccio

Nine years after it won a contract to deliver hundreds of KC-46A tankers, Boeing continues to deliver aircraft that are “incapable of performing its primary mission,” the US Air Force chief of staff reminded the company’s incoming CEO. (USAF photo)

The Air Force’s top military officer has sent Boeing Co.’s new CEO a blunt reminder that the ill-fated 737 Max passenger jet isn’t the only troubled project he has to rescue.There’s also the company’s failure to provide a combat-ready refueling tanker, nine years after Boeing won a competition for the $44 billion project.“We require your attention and improved focus on the KC-46” tanker, General David Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff, warned in a letter four days before Dave Calhoun took over as chief executive officer of the company. “The Air Force continues to accept deliveries of a tanker incapable of performing its primary operational mission.”Calhoun has been entrusted with turning around a company that is reeling from a pair of crashes of the Max that killed 346 people and resulted in the grounding of its best-selling jet, sent its stock into a swoon and raised questions about its commitment to safety.“As one of your largest military customers, we also rely on a relationship of trust and confidence in not only Boeing’s products” but also the long-term sustainment effort needed for equipment that “our warfighters require,” Goldfein said in the Jan. 9 letter made available to Bloomberg News. (end of excerpt)-ends-