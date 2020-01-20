RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation

(Source: RUAG; issued Jan 20, 2020)

RUAG Aerostructures and Airbus confirm plans for further successful cooperation. Over the coming six years, RUAG will manufacture and supply fuselage structures, flooring and side shells for the Airbus A320 Family. Both companies signed an agreement to this effect on 19 December 2019. To date, RUAG has delivered fuselage sections for more than 9,000 aircraft in the A320 Family.



RUAG Aerostructures, a segment of RUAG International, and Airbus have concluded an agreement to strengthen their long-term partnership. Over the coming six years, RUAG will be manufacturing and supplying the rear center section as well as the flooring and side shells of the central fuselage section for the Airbus A320 Family. Dirk Prehn, EVP RUAG Aerostructures is delighted: “The renewal of this long-term partnership demonstrates the high level of manufacturing expertise of RUAG Aerostructures in building aircraft structures.”



RUAG currently manufactures over 60 fuselage sections a month for Airbus at its Oberpfaffenhofen, Emmen and Eger sites. To date, the company has delivered sections for more than 9,000 aircraft in the A320 Family.



For Dirk Prehn, the signing of the agreement represents a commitment to future cooperation: “The agreement to continue cooperation with Airbus, for one of the most successful aircraft programmes in the history of aviation, secures the partnership and is a key factor in ensuring that RUAG Aerostructures continues to contribute to the success of Airbus as a reliable partner.”



The Airbus A320 Family is an important building block for RUAG Aerostructures for the successful implementation of the corporate strategy. By developing new product and manufacturing technologies and systematically implementing the best cost strategy, the company positions itself as a specialist in the development, production and final assembly of complete fuselage sections for civilian and military aircraft.



