The Share of Modern Weapons and Equipment of the Engineering Troops of the Eastern Military District Has Reached 70%

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 20, 2020)

The share of providing engineering troops of the Eastern Military District with modern equipment, weapons and equipment has reached 70%. The main differences of the past year were the large-scale testing of military engineers by natural disasters.



During the year, the engineering divisions of the district received a batch of the latest robotic complexes Uran-6 and Uran-9, which allow performing dangerous work remotely, an armored mine-clearing vehicle BMR-3MA and other most modern specialized samples of equipment.



These are kits for deploying temporary roads, a pontoon park for laying temporary crossings over water obstacles, engineering power plants, front-end loaders and other types of equipment. Deliveries of modern equipment will continue.



Last year servicemen of the engineering troops have been severely tested in the course of liquidation of consequences of a number of emergency situations of natural character. This is clearing a giant blockage of rock on the Bureya river in the Khabarovsk territory and providing assistance to the population of the far Eastern regions affected by large-scale flooding. It often happens that military engineers perform tasks in extreme conditions of very low temperatures.



The far eastern engineers passed the nature test perfectly. At the end of the year, about 50 servicemen received state awards and more than 300 department awards for their selfless military work.



