HMS Medway Sets Sail for the Caribbean

(Source: Royal Navy; issued Jan 20, 2020)

The crew of offshore patrol vessel HMS Medway have today set sail to take on one of the Royal Navy’s significant standing commitments.They are being forward-deployed to Atlantic Patrol Tasking (North), a mission which focuses on providing reassurance to Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, disrupting the flow of smuggled narcotics and supporting humanitarian relief efforts.HMS Medway is the second of the new River class vessels to depart for this type of patrol task; her sister ship HMS Forth arrived in the Falkland Islands earlier this month to take up station there.HMS Medway’s Commanding Officer, Commander Ben Power, said: “It has taken an extraordinary effort to get Medway ready to deploy. Since leaving Scotstoun in June last year we have conducted the fastest generation of a surface ship in recent memory – this has only been possible due to the commitment, loyalty, grit and hard work of my superb ship’s company. I am indebted to them and their families.”