The Royal Navy's billion-pound aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales could be left vulnerable to attack due to problems with their cutting-edge radar system.
Crowsnest, the most advanced aerial early warning sensor ever built for the Royal Navy at a cost of £269million, is reportedly 'too sensitive to use', according to navy insiders.
The aerial defence system, which detects potential threats at sea, will be the 'eyes and ears' for the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, which have been beset by mechanical issues since launching in 2014 and 2017.
But sources close to the state-of-the-art project today warned that IT issues with the sensor array could delay its roll-out and it may not be ready for HMS Queen Elizabeth's first mission.
Software difficulties were reported following a test of the radar system just before Christmas.
One insider said: 'People are running around like blue-arsed flies on this. They're so far behind on the entire system we can't train the flight crews because the simulators aren't ready yet.
'We're having to write software for stuff that isn't even ready.' (end of excerpt)
