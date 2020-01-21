Saab Starts Production in Support of U.S. Air Force T-7A Program

(Source: Saab; issued January 21, 2020)

Saab said today that it has started production of components for the US Air Force’s new jet trainer, the T-7A Red Hawk, which it developed together with Boeing, the main contractor. (Saab photo)

Saab started assembly production on January 10, 2020 of its section of the T-7A aircraft, the advanced trainer developed and produced together with Boeing for the United States Air Force.



Saab is responsible for the development and production of the aft fuselage section for the advanced trainer, with seven aft units being produced in Linköping, Sweden for final assembly at Boeing’s U.S. facility in St. Louis, Missouri.



“In little over a year since we signed the EMD contract, we are starting production of our part of the T-7A jet. This achievement is possible due to the great collaboration between Saab and Boeing, and it is an honour to be part of this programme for the United States Air Force,” says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.



The work is being performed in Linkoping, Sweden, after which future production of Saab’s part for the T-7A will be moved to our new U.S. site in West Lafayette, Indiana.



The Saab facility in West Lafayette is an important part of Saab’s growth strategy in the United States, creating strong organic capabilities for the development, manufacturing and sales of its products.



Boeing is the designated prime contractor for the T-7A advanced pilot training system acquisition by the U.S. Air Force. Saab and Boeing developed the aircraft with Saab as a risk-sharing partner. Saab received the EMD order from Boeing, on September 18, 2018.





