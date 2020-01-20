Next-Generation Gaming Capabilities to Augment Integration, Training

(Source: Air Force Materiel Command; issued Jan 20, 2020)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio --– The Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC) in partnership with AFWERX, is assisting the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability Office (AFWIC) in its search for the next-generation gaming technology that will help improve joint warfighter integration and combat capabilities.



AFWIC is looking for modern video gaming technology developed by companies with experience and success creating the world’s most popular video games.



ATAC Team 7, comprised of mid-level civilian and military acquisition employees from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Space and Missile Systems Center, got involved with the project in August of 2019.



The team conducted market research and developed an acquisition strategy for AFWIC to use to buy the gaming technology.



In addition, working with AFWERX, the team organized an event in Austin, Texas, October 2 - 3, 2019 to engage with the gaming industry.



More than 50 representatives from 24 different companies were in attendance.



“We are looking for non-traditional providers,” said Lt. Col. Brian Miller, Deputy AQ and ATAC Program Director. “In the video-gaming industry there aren’t many of those vendors that do business with the Department of Defense. So if you are looking for a video-gaming experience in your war-gaming activity, you are probably not going to go to a traditional DOD vendor. So we’ve looked at companies like Epic Games, which developed Fortnite, as well as any vendors that don’t traditionally do business with us.”

The next event will be a vendor showcase challenge Feb. 25-26, at the AFWERX Vegas Innovation Hub in Las Vegas, where companies will be able to demonstrate their gaming technology.



Other Transaction Agreements of $50K each will be awarded to three to five companies with gaming prototypes that meet AFWIC requirements. From there, the companies will have three months to further develop their gaming software and deliver it to AFWIC.



ATAC is currently in the process of interviewing candidates for Team 8, which will continue to work with AFWIC, AFWERX and the gaming companies.



Team 8 will help select the companies that are awarded contracts and will monitor them during the three-month performance period.



