Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 21, 2020)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $400,905,801 modification (P00080) to contract W56HZV-15-C-A001 to procure 160 armored multi-purpose vehicles.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 European reassurance initiative, defense; and procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $400,905,801 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

