(Source: Washington Post; published Jan. 21, 2020)

By Dan Lamothe

WASHINGTON --- More U.S. service members have been transported out of Iraq for medical treatment and evaluations following Iran’s missile attack on military facilities there, the Pentagon said Tuesday, nearly two weeks after President Trump and defense officials initially said no one was hurt.The Pentagon said Friday that 11 service members required medical treatment outside Iraq. U.S. military officials declined to say Tuesday how many more are receiving care but said “additional” personnel had been sent to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.The officials left open the possibility that the number could increase in coming days.…/…The statement did not address the condition of the first 11 service members transported out of Iraq, and U.S. defense officials said Tuesday evening that they did not have more information about them to share. (end of excerpt)-ends-