MQ-9 Reaper Aircraft Arrive in Romania

(Source: US Air Forces Europe; issued January 21, 2020)

The U.S. and Romania have a standing partnership to address issues of regional and global security. To advance those interests, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, the air component of U.S. European Command, will operate MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft from the 71st Air Base, Campia Turzii, Romania, as a visible expression of U.S. efforts to enhance regional stability and to participate in various exercises in the region.



This mission, starting in January 2020, has been fully coordinated with the Romanian government. It is designed to promote stability and security within the region and to strengthen relationships with NATO allies and other European partners.



