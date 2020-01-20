Over 120 Missiles for Russian S-400 Systems Delivered to Turkey, Says Source

(Source: TASS; published Jan 20, 2020)

MOSCOW --- More than 120 surface-to-air guided missiles have been supplied by Russia to Turkey along with a regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems, a military diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.



"Turkey has received two S-400 battalions, more than 120 surface-to-air missiles, as well as auxiliary equipment, spare parts and tools," the source said, adding that technology transfer, even partial, was not envisaged by the contract.



According to the source, the delivery and acceptance act was signed by the Turkish and Russian sides in Ankara in early December, giving the start to a 20-month warranty maintenance period.



Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-run arms exporter, refrained from commenting this information.



Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on January 15 that Turkish military continued works to put the Russia S-400 missile systems into operation, promising to finish the process in April or May.



Russia said in September 2017 that it had signed a $2.5 bln contract for supplies of its S-400 missile systems with Turkey. The first batch under the contract was delivered to Ankara by air transport in July 2019.



Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground-based targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.



