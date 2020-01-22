Airbus to Showcase World-Class Technology at DefExpo

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 22, 2020)

NEW DELHI --- Airbus will showcase its best-in-class military products and cutting-edge defence technologies at the DefExpo airshow between February 5 and 8, 2020, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. Airbus’ exhibits at the show will demonstrate its capabilities and commitment to kick-start a defence industrial base in the country.



Airbus will exhibit at Stand S46, Hall 07. Visitors to the stand will find scale models of the highly versatile C295 aircraft which is proven around the world as a tough, reliable and high-performance workhorse with outstanding lifecycle costs and excellent performance on short or unpaved runways. Airbus has bid to manufacture the C295 in India together with Tata Advanced Systems. The visitors will also learn about the combat-proven A330 MRTT, the only new generation aerial refueller in full service today.

In addition, exhibits of the AS565 MBe Panther, the H145M and the H225M helicopters will be on display. Airbus has offered to build the Panther or the H145M in India under the government’s Strategic Partnership (SP) model for the Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) programme. The H225M has been offered as part of the Naval Multi Role Helicopter (NMRH) programme. Designed to cater to all the needs of India’s armed forces, these helicopters would be produced in India in partnership with Mahindra Defence.



“Airbus is uniquely placed to participate in the ambitious growth journey of the Indian defence industry and take it to new heights. DefExpo is a key platform to showcase our commitment to the country’s ever-growing aerospace and defence needs,” said Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.



The several defence projects that Airbus India is participating in will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, skilling of people, technology absorption and will catalyse the local supplier base. Airbus currently works with more than 45 suppliers in India, and the annual procurement from them is worth more than $650 million. Airbus’ network of dedicated Indian suppliers provides engineering and IT services, aerostructures and materials for several of Airbus’ leading aircraft. Over 7,000 people, including 1,500 engineers, are currently employed across Airbus projects in the country



-ends-

