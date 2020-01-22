Exercise RED FLAG is a multi-national combat training exercise which is conducted on the vast bombing ranges of the Nevada Test and Training Area. This will be the first time that the UK's F-35 Lightnings will have taken part in Exercise RED FLAG which will see them flying alongside a variety of aircraft from other nations to maximise combat readiness, capability and interoperability.
"This is another first for the Lightning Force and will give the opportunity for our pilots to really put the F-35s to the test in a combat representative environment. This training is as near to high-end operational flying as our pilots can get in a controlled environment and will really test them and the teams that support the Squadron," said RAF Marham Station Commander, Group Captain Beck.
It looks like fuel transfer anomalies experienced by a Voyager tanker forced the 5 F-35s to perform an unscheduled visit to Lajes while on their way to Nellis via MCAS Beaufort. Next attempt tomorrow around 12.30Z https://t.co/6KPkO6zDXs— David Cenciotti (@cencio4) January 22, 2020
