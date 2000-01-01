Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan. 22, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., doing business as Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $217,160,682 modification (P00021) to previously-awarded base contract FA8726-18-C-0005 to extend the contract by an additional year.



This contract provides for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node payload operation and support for payload equipment and services.



Work will be performed at San Diego, California, and undisclosed overseas locations, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 23, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Total cumulative face value of the contract is $570,165,699.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



