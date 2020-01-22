US 'Likely' to Deploy Anti-Missile System to Protect American Troops in Iraq (excerpt)

(Source: Fox News; posted Jan 22, 2020)

By Bradford Betz, Lucas Tomlinson

The Pentagon is likely deploying a missile-defense system to Iraq in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on an Iraqi base housing American troops earlier this month, U.S. defense officials tell Fox News.The move comes after U.S. troops were sent to a medical facility in Germany after complaining of head injuries following the Iranian missile attack.Eleven U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq late last week for treatment out of an “abundance of caution,” according to a spokesman for American forces in the Middle East.Speaking at Davos earlier Wednesday, where some 3,000 dignitaries and business leaders are gathered for the annual World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the extent of the troops’ injuries.“I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things,” Trump said. “But I would say and I can report it is not very serious.”On Jan. 8, Iran fired 11 short-range ballistic missiles at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, where more than 1,000 U.S. troops are based. The attack was in retaliation for Trump’s authorization of a drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military general. (end of excerpt)-ends-