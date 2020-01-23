First Defence-Energy Project Developed in Consultation Forum Receives EU Funding

BRUSSELS --- ‘RESHUB’, a Slovenian-led project supported by EDA with a view to improving energy efficiency in the defence sector, has been awarded EU funding (€310,000) under the Structural Reform Support Programme (SRSP) of the European Commission. It is the first time a defence-energy project is given access to EU funding with the help of EDA.



“RESHUB”, which stands for ‘Defence RESilience Hub Network in Europe’, is a project conceived and led by the Slovenian Ministry of Defence under the Consultation Forum on Sustainable Energy in the Defence and Security Sector (CF SEDSS) which is currently in its third phase. Other participating countries in the project are Austria, Belgium, Germany and Hungary.



The aim of RESHUB is to help build a renewable energy harvesting and hydrogen (H2) energy storage capability and to facilitate cross-Europe transportation, which will lower CO2 emissions and contribute to energy sustainability in the EU defence and security sector. EDA was instrumental in helping participating Member States prepare and draft the RESHUB application following a call for SRSP applications issued by the Commission.



The successful application is important in several regards. First it confirms that defence-related projects are eligible for EU funding under the Structural Reform Support Programme which will remain accessible in the EU’s next multiannual budget (2021-2027). Secondly, it shows that the Consultation Forum, a European Commission funded initiative managed and run by EDA, is a forum where practical projects can be initiated and brought to the next level.



