The CMD Aircraft Fleet Will be Reinforced by Six MiG-31BM in 2020.

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2020)

According to the plan for the supply of basic weapons and military equipment in 2020, the air force and air defense of the Central Military District will receive six high-altitude supersonic MiG-31BM interceptors.



The main samples of weapons will be added to the fleet of the fighter aviation regiment in the Krasnoyarsk territory. MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor fighters are designed to intercept and destroy air targets, including cruise and ballistic missiles, at extremely low, medium and high altitudes in simple and difficult weather conditions.



The MiG-31BM is designed to perform tasks at the altitude of more than 20 thousand meters at a speed of up to 3000 km/h. It is equipped with an onboard radar station "Zaslon-M", which is able to detect targets at a distance of up to 320 km and direct them to ground air defense systems, as well as other fighters.



Earlier, the commander of the military district, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, said that in 2020 it is expected to receive about 850 units of weapons and military equipment, including 19 aircraft.



-ends-

