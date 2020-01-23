It will mark the next step on the way to the £3.1 billion aircraft carrier becoming operational.
The trials will see Captain Angus Essenhigh take charge of the ship at sea for the first time, after his appointment earlier this month.
When Capt Essenhigh took over from Commodore Steve Moorhouse, it made him the ship's third captain in the space of just 10 months.
2020 is a massive year for us. Only three testing points remain to achieve Initial Operational Capability.— HMS Queen Elizabeth (@HMSQNLZ) January 23, 2020
We plan to sail at 1115 tomorrow (Friday) to the third last box.
UK territorial waters, Lightning is forecast!
⚡#3TG #RoadTo21 pic.twitter.com/0Ywqs25wuC
During the flight trials, it is expected British F-35Bs will make their first landings on Queen Elizabeth in UK waters, after the first launch of a Lightning jet from the carrier took place in Portsmouth in December.
Last year, HMS Queen Elizabeth spent a few months off the east coast of the United States, undergoing flight trials with British F-35s. (end of excerpt)
