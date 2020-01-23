United States Announces Sale of Helicopters to Kenya

(Source: United States Embassy in Nairobi; issued January 23, 2020)

Kenya Defence Forces pilots conduct a fly test of the six MD-530F helicopters purchased through the United States Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program. (State Dept. photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya --- The United States Embassy in Nairobi announces the sale of six MD-530F helicopters to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) made possible through the United States Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Program.



U.S. Army Major General Michael D. Turello, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, attended the ceremony. U.S. Ambassador Kyle McCarter hailed the purchase as an important moment in the U.S.-Kenya relationship.



“The six MD-530F helicopters are emblematic of the decades-long security partnership between Kenya and the United States. These helicopters are tangible examples of our joint commitment to the fight against terrorism, and Kenya’s willingness to invest in its own security,” Ambassador McCarter said. “The United States is here to support the KDF’s ongoing modernization efforts and realize our mutual security objectives in the region.”



The sale of the helicopters is representative of the U.S. “total package approach” of the United States Foreign Military Sales program, which includes not just the equipment but also a comprehensive spare parts and multi-year sustainment package to ensure the longevity of the aircraft. The United States defense industry produces the highest quality equipment in the world and these helicopters will support Kenya’s security needs for decades to come.



-ends-



