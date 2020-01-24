Scorpion: Contract Awarded for Mounted Mortar Systems on the Griffon

(Source: joint release by Arquus, Nexter & Thales; issued Jan 24, 2020)

On the 30th of December 2019, the French defence procurement agency (DGA) awarded the sixth contract amendment on the SCORPION programme to the consortium1 formed by Nexter, Arquus and Thales.This latest award, known as MEPAC2, covers the delivery of 54 additional Griffon multi-role armoured vehicles (VBMR3) equipped with Thales's 120-mm 2R2M (Rifled Recoiled Mounted Mortar) system, reaching the total number of Griffon vehicles on the SCORPION program to 1,872 in accordance with the Military Planning Law 2019-2025.Since consultations began in November 2018, the three industry partners have worked together and with the DGA to design a new version of the vehicle concept with artillery capabilities.This is the first time the French Army will field the 2R2M, which is already in service in four other countries. The mounted mortar system will provide added mobility and precision in front-line combat operations as well as better protection for soldiers. In particular, the Thales system has built its reputation on its semi-automatic loading system and the precision of its rifled barrel, and has been combat-proven in numerous theatres of operations.