Nordic Aviation Capital Finalised Order for 20 A220 Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan. 23, 2020)

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the leading lessor of regional aircraft, signed at the end of 2019 a firm order for 20 A220 Family aircraft.



This latest order from NAC, counted in the 2019 order-book, is a huge endorsement and affirms the strong market demand for the state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient A220 Family.



“NAC’s order for the A220 shows this aircraft is just as relevant in the regional world as it is in the mainline one,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to work with NAC going forward, we thank them for their confidence and congratulate them on their new offices in Limerick.”



NAC is today the largest lessor of regional aircraft in the world, managing and owning 500 aircraft on lease to 78 airline customers in over 50 countries.



The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft, along with significantly lower emissions and a reduced noise footprint. The A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft.



At the end of December 2019, the A220 had accumulated 600 orders and over 100 aircraft in service with seven operators worldwide.



