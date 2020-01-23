Boeing's New CEO Orders Rethink on Key Jetliner Project (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Jan 23, 2020)

By Tim Hepher and Tracy Rucinski

Boeing's new chief executive has sent the aerospace giant back to the drawing board on proposals for a new mid-market aircraft, effectively shelving in their current form plans worth $15bn-$20bn (€13bn-€18bn) that had been overtaken by the 737 MAX crisis.A decision on whether to launch a New Midsize Airplane (NMA) seating 220-270 passengers, which seemed imminent barely a year ago, had already been postponed as Boeing gave all its attention to the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX after two fatal crashes.But days after taking the helm with a mandate to lift Boeing out of its 10-month-old reputational crisis, chief executive Dave Calhoun said the competitive playing field had changed."Since the first clean sheet of paper was taken to it, things have changed a bit ... the competitive playing field is a little different," he told journalists on a conference call on Wednesday."We're going to start with a clean sheet of paper again; I'm looking forward to that," Calhoun said.He also spoke of a fresh approach to the market.A Boeing spokesman said Calhoun had ordered up a new study on what kind of aircraft was needed. New aircraft typically take six-seven years or more to bring to market once a decision is made, though Boeing aims to shorten that in part through digital technology and new business models designed around the NMA. (end of excerpt)-ends-