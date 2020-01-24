DRDO to Showcase Indigenously-Developed Military Systems and Technologies at DefExpo 2020

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2020)

The display of various indigenously-developed military systems and technologies by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will bring alive the spirit of self-reliance and national pride at the forthcoming DefExpo 2020. The 11th edition of the biennial expo will be held at Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from February 5-9, 2020.



The participation of DRDO at the expo is marked with the live demonstration of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK IA, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Counter Mine Flail, 15m Advanced Composite Modular Bridging System (ACMBS) and modular bridge.



The DRDO will exhibit more than 500 products from all technology clusters in the five-day mega expo in line with the theme of the event “Digital Transformation of Defence”. DRDO will showcase over 23 products in the India Pavilion at DefExpo, which has been set up to showcase the combined strength of DRDO, public and private sector in defence manufacturing.



