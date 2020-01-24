Inflatable Training Area

(Source: British Army; issued Jan 24, 2020)

Wiltshire based 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, has taken delivery of a new and revolutionary training system in the shape of a temporary urban structure to enhance training opportunities and exercises.



The innovative system known as the Inflatable Walls Training System (IWTS), consists of modular walls which are completely portable and allows personnel to transport and rapidly build temporary structures wherever it suits the training requirement.



Unlike static structures, the inflatable structure can be easily adapted so that personnel don’t get used to the layout of a particular building. The IWTS delivers a simple but effective replication of urban structures enabling soldiers to learn, develop, master, and most importantly, sustain the individual and collective skills required for the efficient and effective clearance of complex urban structures.



Importantly, the IWTS is also compatible and certified for use with Simunition, allowing Units to combine these training aids to optimise training opportunities.



The soldiers combined and tested the IWTS and Simunition at their barracks in Bulford recently and the training benefits were clear, enabling junior commanders to conduct low level urban skills training in a variety of scenarios.



The system, which was deemed a success, was also demonstrated to senior officers and SMEs from across the Army, and will result in the IWTS being rolled out across the Field Army.



-ends-

