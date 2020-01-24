The Russian Defence Ministry Has Invited NATO Countries to Participate in the Army International Games in 2020

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2020)

The Russian Defence Ministry has invited military personnel from 90 countries, including NATO countries, to participate in the 2020 Army international games. This was announced by Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at a meeting of the organizing Committee for the preparation of the Games.



"This year, invitations were sent to 90 States, including members of the North Atlantic Alliance," the head of the military Department said.



According to Sergei Shoigu, over 20 thousand representatives of the armies of 40 countries took part in the Games over the past five years.



The Defence Minister said that 250 teams with a total of 6 thousand people are expected to arrive this year.



At the moment, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are passing the qualifying stages of the Games.



"Currently, about 50 thousand Russian servicemen are involved in the selection process," the head of the military Department said.



Sergei Shoigu reminded that the sixth Army international Games will be held from August 23 to September 5.



-ends-

