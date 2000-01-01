Denmark's First F-35 on the Production Line in Fort Worth

(Source: Danish Defence Logistics Organisation; issued Jan. 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Danish trainees view a part of the front fuselage of the first F-35A fighter for the Royal Danish Air Force on the Lockheed Martin production line at Fort Worth, Texas. (LM photo)

The aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and will arrive at Luke Air Force Base in 2021, where it will be included in the training of Danish pilots.



The front fuselage (aircraft hull) for Denmark's first F-35 fighter aircraft (tail number L-001) arrived on the production line at Lockheed Martin's plant in Fort Worth, Texas, on January 16. The front fuselage will contain the cockpit.



The picture at the top and below shows Lockheed Martin's production and engineering trainees from the University of Aarhus and the Technical University of Denmark were given the opportunity to meet this milestone. The interns are in Fort Worth until June, as part of a special training program sponsored by Terma.



