New Boeing 777X Completes Successful First Flight

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Jan 25, 2020)





"The 777X flew beautifully, and today's testing was very productive," said Capt. Van Chaney, 777/777X chief pilot for Boeing Test & Evaluation. "Thank you to all the teams who made today possible. I can't wait to go fly your airplane again."



Capt. Chaney and Boeing Chief Pilot Craig Bomben worked through a detailed test plan to exercise the airplane's systems and structures while the test team in Seattle monitored the data in real time.

The first Boeing #777X is in flight. After a few hours of flying, the jet will land at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.



Track the flight here: https://t.co/ekfjglCcb7 pic.twitter.com/XRTetREL4M — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 25, 2020

"Our Boeing team has taken the most successful twin-aisle jet of all time and made it even more efficient, more capable and more comfortable for all," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Today's safe first flight of the 777X is a tribute to the years of hard work and dedication from our teammates, our suppliers and our community partners in Washington state and across the globe."



The first of four dedicated 777-9 flight test airplanes, WH001 will now undergo checks before resuming testing in the coming days. The test fleet, which began ground testing in Everett last year, will endure a comprehensive series of tests and conditions on the ground and in the air over the coming months to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design.



The newest member of Boeing's market-leading widebody family, the 777X will deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition through advanced aerodynamics, the latest generation carbon-fiber composite wing and the most advanced commercial engine ever built, GE Aviation's GE9X.



The new 777X also combines the best of the passenger-preferred 777 and 787 Dreamliner cabins with new innovations to deliver the flight experience of the future. Passengers will enjoy a wide, spacious cabin, large overhead bins that close easily for convenient access to their belongings, larger windows for a view from every seat, better cabin altitude and humidity, less noise and a smoother ride.



Boeing expects to deliver the first 777X in 2021. The program has won 340 orders and commitments from leading carriers around the world, including ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. Since its launch in 2013, the 777X family has outsold the competition nearly 2 to 1.





The 777X includes the 777-8 and the 777-9, the newest members of Boeing's market-leading widebody family.



GE Aviation Powers First Flight of the Boeing 777X

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Jan 25, 2020)

EVERETT, WA. --- Boeing completed its first flight of the 777X powered by two GE9X engines today. The airplane took off from Paine Field in Everett, WA.



“On behalf of the GE team, congratulations to Boeing on the first flight of the 777X. Today’s massive milestone is a testament to the outstanding work and dedication of both companies,” said David Joyce, president and CEO of GE Aviation and a GE corporate vice chairman. “We are proud to be the power under the wings of the 777X and provide this state-of the-art aircraft with GE’s advanced technology.”



GE Aviation has been designing and testing the GE9X since 2013. In preparation for today’s flight, GE Aviation previously conducted 72 test flights of the GE9X totaling more than 400 hours on its Boeing 747 flying test bed in Victorville, CA. To date, the GE9X program has completed more than 4,100 hours of ground and air testing, as well as 6,500 cycles.



GE Aviation is wrapping up certification testing for the GE9X and expects the engine to be certified later this year. Eight GE9X engines and two spares have been produced to support the Boeing test program. Engines for the first three aircraft have been delivered and the balance will be in Seattle in the coming weeks.



“The flight test program of the Boeing 777X with the GE9X will validate the performance objectives and advantages of this airplane and engine combination,” said Ted Ingling, GE9X program manager. “The GE9X is the most fuel-efficient jet engine that GE has ever produced, operating at 10 percent lower fuel consumption than competing engines."



The GE9X engine is in the 100,000-pound thrust class and has the largest front fan at 134 inches in diameter with a composite fan case and 16 fourth generation carbon fiber composite fan blades. Other key features include: a highly efficient next-generation 27:1 pressure-ratio high-pressure compressor; a third-generation low emissions TAPS III combustor; 3D-printed parts; and lightweight and durable ceramic matrix composite (CMC) material in the combustor and turbine.



GE Aviation also provides the Common Core System (CCS), the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR), the Electrical Load Management System (ELMS) and the Backup Generator and the Backup Converter (BUG/BUC) for the Boeing 777X.



IHI Corporation, Safran and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings.



