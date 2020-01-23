Lockheed Martin and PGZ Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish Long-Term Strategic Relationship

(Source: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, PGZ; issued Jan 23, 2020)

Lockheed Martin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Polish national defence industry leader and main partner of Polish Armed Forces modernization programs.



Lockheed Martin and PGZ will establish joint working groups which will develop F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 airlifter maintenance centres as well as component repair facilities for both aircraft based on potential of PGZ Group.



In addition, the company will cooperate with PGZ to support the development and capacity-building of a next-generation Unmanned Air System (UAS) capability to meet Poland’s national security requirements and enhance NATO air dominance.



Lockheed Martin will also be seeking opportunities to involve PGZ companies in its global supply chain and seek to identify potential export opportunities for PGZ products through its relationships with customers in more than 50 countries worldwide.



Robert Orzylowski, Lockheed Martin director Poland and Central and East Europe said: “As a trusted partner for Poland’s national defence and defence industries for more than 20 years, Lockheed Martin has been looking to strengthen its relationship with PGZ through the development of capability, sharing of technology and support for export growth”.



“This new MoU marks an important milestone in the next phase of our partnership and commitment, as Poland continues to modernize its national defense capabilities and to strengthen its position within NATO”, he added.



“The Memorandum is yet another step in deepening of our cooperation, particularly as regards aviation projects, including among others development of the potential of our works related to maintenance and servicing of F-16 and C-130 Hercules aircraft”, Witold Słowik, the President of the Management Board in PGZ S.A. said.



“Industrial cooperation is significant and prospective for us. It is particularly important to safeguard the possibility to take advantage of the potential and capability of PGZ Group within the framework of international operations of our US partners”, Radosław Domagalski-Łabędzki, a Member of the Management Board in PGZ S.A. assured.



The new MoU will broaden Lockheed Martin’s business interests in Poland where it directly employs 1,600 people and sustains employment for more than 5,000 workers in the Polish supply chain, building Black Hawk helicopters in PZL Mielec.



Since first opening its office in central Warsaw in 1997 the company has continuously developed its relationships and today partners with Poland on a variety of defense and security programs including military aircraft, sensors and systems, missile defense, precision fire, radar and helicopters.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is a producer of innovative systems and solutions used by the Polish Armed Forces and other allied formations. It also delivers technologically advanced products, particularly artillery systems, radar systems, personal soldiers equipment or air defense systems. It brings together over 50 companies most important for the Polish defense industry: production and service facilities as well as research centers.



-ends-

