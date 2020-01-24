New Machine Guns for Canadian Armed Forces

(Source: Canadian Dept. of National Defence; issued Jan 24, 2020)

OTTAWA --- The Government of Canada’s commitment to equipping the members of the Canadian Armed Forces continues, with the purchase of 3,626 new C6A1 FLEX General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) from Colt Canada, Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan announced today.



As the current C6 machine guns were procured over 30 years ago, the Department of National Defence needs to replace those removed from service due to wear and tear, and others that are reaching the end of their service life.



The purchase announced today will ensure that the Canadian Armed Forces continue to have a modern and reliable weapon to support training and operations.



This acquisition supplements the 1,148 machine guns that were acquired in 2017, which featured a durable polymer butt stock instead of the current wooden style. The weapons allow soldiers to attach pointing devices and optical sighting systems to help increase operational and tactical effectiveness.



This procurement is an example of progress on Canada’s commitments under Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, to modernize, renew and restore Canada’s military by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in operations.



Such investments will improve the Canadian Army’s operational capability, and will help provide an advantage over potential adversaries.



“This needed investment continues our government’s commitment to provide the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they deserve. This purchase will provide the necessary tools to the women and men who serve, so they can do the important work we ask of them,” said Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan.



Quick facts



-- First deliveries of the new GPMGs are anticipated for late-2020, with final deliveries anticipated in 2023.

-- The value of the contract is $96.97 million (taxes included).

-- The contract was awarded under the Munitions Supply Program administered by Public Services and Procurement Canada.

-- The procurement includes related equipment such as a cleaning and repair kit, spare parts, and sling to carry the weapon.



-ends-

