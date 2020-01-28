Rosoboronexport Signed First Export Contract for the Supply of Mi-38T Helicopters

Russia’s defense export agency, Rosoboronexport, said it has signed the first export contract for the military variant of the Mi-38T multipurpose helicopter, but has not identified the buyer. (RSB photo)

Rosoboronexport JSC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) signed the first foreign trade contract for the supply to a foreign customer of the Mi-38T medium-range multi-purpose helicopters manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant, which is part of the Russian Helicopters of the Rostec State Corporation.



“The signed contract was another starting point in the implementation of the Strategy for the development of the military-technical cooperation system adopted by the President of Russia in 2019. A new Russian helicopter product was successfully launched on the world market in record time, which was largely unique in its segment. The Mi-38T was created entirely from domestic high-tech.



"Its first flight took place at the end of 2018, and today, in addition to the already contracted machines, Rosoboronexport is processing several more applications for their delivery to foreign partners," said general director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.



In countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, geographic conditions often make it difficult to deliver goods or personnel to their destination on the ground. We have to think through complex logistics routes and involve several links. This significantly increases the timelines for the task and financial costs.



The unique multi-purpose helicopter Mi-38T avoids unnecessary waste of time and money. This machine was designed according to the classic single-rotor scheme and incorporates the experience and achievements of Russian Helicopters JSC and innovative technologies.



Mi-38T is designed for round-the-clock air transport of personnel of up to 40 people with disembarkation at unprepared sites, evacuation of the wounded (up to 12 stretchers or up to 30 seated wounded, accompanied by 2 medical personnel), transportation of goods weighing up to 5000 kg in a cargo compartment or up to 5000 kg on an external sling.



In its class, the helicopter surpasses all foreign counterparts in carrying capacity, capacity and range of delivery of troops and cargo. Provides the ability to transport a tactical formation such as a platoon to a distance of up to 800 km. The capabilities of foreign competitors in this class are limited.



The helicopter is also adapted for search and rescue operations with the provision for winching people or goods weighing up to 300 kg from the ground or water. The rear cargo hatch is equipped with a loading ramp with hydraulic drive, and on its right side there is a side hatch with a wide sliding door. The gangway is adapted for quick loading and unloading, including rolling of wheeled and tracked vehicles.



The high maximum speed of the Mi-38T (300 km / h) reduces the response time during landing operations, personnel evacuation operations and cargo delivery.



High flight safety is ensured both by equipping it with two engines, and by including in the airborne complex of equipment IBKO-38 systems for preventing collisions with the ground and aircraft in the air.



The Mi-38T helicopter can be operated day and night in simple and complex physical and geographical and weather conditions, at outdoor temperatures from –45 ° C to + 50 ° C, including tropical climate and high mountains. Mi-38T successfully solves the tasks assigned to it under icing conditions, when flying at altitudes up to 6300 m, wind speed from side and tail directions up to 10 m / s, and in headwind - up to 25 m / s.



Mi-38T helicopters can be delivered to the customer in a VIP configuration for transporting passengers in high comfort conditions. VIP cabin equipment includes comfortable comfortable armchairs, sofas, wardrobe, kitchen and bar. The air conditioning system provides a comfortable air temperature, and the cabin is made with additional sound insulation. At the request of the customer, special means of protection and closed communication are installed.



