Wizz Air Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power an Additional 166 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued January 27, 2020)

EAST HARTFORD --- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., and Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. announced the selection of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine to power an order of 166 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The order consists of 90 aircraft from Wizz Air’s 2016 selection, an additional 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft.



This brings Wizz Air’s combined total order to 276 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Wizz Air with engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.



“This order enables the present and future expansion of our airline, and the lower operating costs from the industry-leading technology in the GTF engine will help power that growth while reducing our impact on the environment,” said József Váradi, Wizz Air Holding’s CEO.



Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe and an affiliate of Indigo Partners, will be one of the largest A320neo family aircraft operators in Europe. Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 113 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft and seven GTF-powered A321neo aircraft, and has been exclusively powered by Pratt & Whitney engines since its founding in 2003.



“Taking part in Wizz Air’s evolution as an airline has been incredible,” said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer at Pratt & Whitney. “We celebrated with Wizz Air last year as they took delivery of their first A321neo aircraft, and now this latest order will power further fleet expansion, with the GTF engine providing the airline with proven fuel savings.”



Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent compared to the regulatory standard, and to reduce the noise footprint by 75 percent.





Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.



