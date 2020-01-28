Airbus Helicopters to Deliver 16 New H125s to Customs and Border Protection

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Jan 28, 2020)

ANAHEIM, Ca. --- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will enhance its patrol and surveillance capabilities with the addition of 16 new Airbus H125 helicopters.



The new aircraft will enable AMO to achieve its mission of protecting the nation's borders, helping combat drug smuggling, and performing life-saving search and rescue missions. Over the past 30 years, Airbus has delivered more than 100 helicopters, both H125 family and H120, to CBP.



Deliveries of the new H125s to Customs and Border Protection will begin later this year. The aircraft will be equipped with infrared detection systems, thermal imaging cameras, night-vision goggles, hoist capabilities and loudspeakers.



Airbus builds the H125 at its industrial facility in Columbus, Miss., where a workforce made up of 40 percent U.S. veterans also produces the UH-72A Lakota for the U.S. Army.



"Our teams are proud to build helicopters right here in the U.S. that play a critical role in protecting our country," said Romain Trapp, president of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and head of the North America region. "For many law enforcement and parapublic agencies, the H125 has become an indispensable tool in the air to support operations on the ground."



The H125 is the most popular law enforcement helicopter in the country and accounts for nearly half of all helicopters delivered for that mission in North America over the last decade. Known for its power, versatility and excellent performance in hot and high conditions, the H125 features dual hydraulics, dual channel engine FADEC, a crash resistant fuel system, and advanced glass-panel cockpit displays.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-



