Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to Unveil the HERON MK II at Singapore Airshow

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued January 29, 2020)

IAI says that the Heron Mk II it will exhibit at the Singapore Airshow can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet and an endurance of 45 hours, with larger sensors allowing it to gather data from tens of kilometers away, allowing it to look over borders. (IAI photo)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will unveil the HERON MK II, a Multi Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), at the upcoming Singapore Airshow.



The HERON MK II is an updated model of the HERON UAV, which is used by the Israeli Air Force and is operational with over 20 other organizations worldwide. Using the most advanced technologies developed by IAI to date, the HERON MK II is a strategic and versatile aircraft capable of carrying diverse payloads.



As a member of the HERON family, the HERON MK II has a significant appeal to HERON customers around the world as it operates under the same operational concepts. The operational concepts are based on the vast knowledge and experience gained by IAI in the field of UAV’s for nearly 50 years of operation, more than 1,800,000 cumulative flight hours, and over 50 operational customers.



Fitted with a Rotax 915 iS engine, the HERON MK II can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet, a maximum speed of 140 knots and can remain in the air for 45 consecutive hours.



Due to improved manufacturing technologies, the HERON MK II has a wider and stronger body structure, allowing for quick and easy maintenance without adding to its weight.



The HERON MK II enables new configurations, has long-range observation sensors and radars, and can carry a wide range of additional payloads such as: ELINT, COMINT, special and more.



The standout feature of the HERON MK II is its ability to perform Standoff Capability, gathering intelligence from tens of kilometers away without crossing borders, thanks to its ability to carry larger and improved sensors. In addition, the HERON MK II has an improved engine and avionics.



IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy, said, “We are proud to introduce another major development in IAI’s UAVs. The HERON MK II allows for considerable expansion of the operational package with an emphasis on standoff intelligence collection. The new member of the HERON family, already considered one of the prime strategic UAVs in the world, allows us to expand our range of operational solutions we offer our customers.”



IAI provides end to end solutions in the fields of air, space, sea, land, and cyberspace. At the Singapore Airshow on February 11th-16th IAI will showcase our holistic defense, attack, and intelligence gathering solutions. Our Systems on display at IAI’s booth, located at N41 and external display located at the Static Display area CD03 will include a range of advanced systems such as mission aircraft, UAVs, aerial defense systems, IAI’s advanced maritime solutions, precision ammunition systems, loitering missile systems, and a range of radar, electro-optical, and electronic warfare sensors.





IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



