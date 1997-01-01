CNAS Releases Congressionally-Mandated Study on U.S. Strategy Toward China

By Cole Stevens

WASHINGTON --- The Center for a New American Security (CNAS) today released a major independent assessment, “Rising to the China Challenge: Renewing American Competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific,” as mandated by Congress in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The report prescribes a comprehensive approach to competition with China and offers nearly 100 specific, actionable policy recommendations across seven critical vectors of American competitiveness:-- Sustaining Conventional Military Deterrence-- Securing Vital U.S. Technological Advantages-- Bolstering U.S. Economic Power and Leadership-- Strengthening American Diplomacy-- Competing Over Ideology and Narrative-- Promoting Digital Freedom and Countering High-Tech Illiberalism-- Cultivating the Talent to Compete with China“This assessment outlines a path for competition with China and other adversaries that will utilize all tools available to the United States,” said Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “A whole-of-government approach isn’t just necessary to compete effectively with China; it’s also a reminder that just like our security, our prosperity and the values we share with allies and partners are at stake in this competition.”Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “Effectively countering Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific requires a comprehensive U.S. strategy that goes beyond defense relationships to ensure access and influence in the Indo-Pacific. This CNAS study provides a blueprint for smarter solutions to critical aspects of the U.S.-China competition, including diplomacy, economics, and technology.”Richard Fontaine, CNAS Chief Executive Officer, added, “Many have called for a comprehensive strategy to compete with China. “Rising to the China Challenge” represents precisely that. A bipartisan collaboration of more than a dozen senior CNAS experts, the study focuses on strengthening American competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific across a range of critical issues, including economics, technology, diplomacy, defense, ideology, human capital, and more.”-ends-