Government Expenditures on Defense Research and Development by the United States and Other OECD Countries: Fact Sheet

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Jan. 28, 2020)

Research and development (R&D) has played a central role in the national security of the United States and its allies. R&D creates the foundation for new and improved technologies that underpin a wide range of applications. These applications include advanced weapons and systems that provide intelligence, medical treatments, and troop support.For more than 70 years, U.S. defense-related R&D has delivered breakthroughs in computing, communications, networks, satellites, fighter and bomber aircraft, aircraft carriers, submarines, tanks, tactical and strategic missiles, nuclear weapons, drones, advanced materials, autonomy, and other weapons and technologies. Military and policy analysts broadly agree that investments in R&D can provide substantial technological advantages against potential adversaries.This fact sheet provides data on government defense R&D funding of the United States and other countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).-ends-