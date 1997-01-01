Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan. 28, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $185,025,000 firm-fixed-price contract for follow-on full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program AN/SLQ-32(V)6, AN/SLQ-32A(V)6 and AN/SLQ-32C(V)6 systems.



Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system.



SEWIP provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles.



AN/SLQ-32(V)6, the latest fielded variant of the AN/SLQ-32, incorporates receiver, antenna and combat system interface upgrades developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II program and adds the High Gain High Sensitivity adjunct sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II program.



Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (78%); and Lansdale, Pennsylvania (22%), and is expected to be completed by April 2022.



This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $812,062,168, and would be completed by September 2026 if all options are exercised.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (9%); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (91%) funding in the amount of $185,025,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5503).



