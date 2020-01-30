DefExpo-2020: HAL Gearing-up for Dazzling Display

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; issued Jan 30, 2020)

The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is one of the locally built aircraft and helicopters that Hindustan Aeronautics will exhibit at the DefExpo show next week in Lucknow, India, where they are billed to provide a “dazzling display.” (HAL photo)

BENGALURU/LUCKNOW, India --- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking lead role in organizing the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo-2020 in coordination with MoD to be held at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5-9, 2020. Besides providing huge logistic support, HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace centered on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.



“HAL is instrumental in organizing major defence expos in last couple of years including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL’s indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will steal the show, says Mr. R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.



The HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor Stall (R-46, Hall 5). Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine & Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology etc. will be put up for display.



An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.



The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased at the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in flying display.



During the course of DefExpo-2020, HAL plans to hold MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics.



