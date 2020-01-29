General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Jan 29, 2020)

RESTON, Va. --– General Dynamics today reported quarterly net earnings of $1 billion on $10.8 billion in revenue. Full-year earnings from continuing operations were $3.5 billion on revenue of $39.4 billion. Full-year revenue and operating earnings grew in all five segments.Fourth-quarter’s net earnings grew 12.2% over fourth-quarter 2018. On a per share basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.51, a 14.3% increase over the year-ago quarter. For the year, diluted EPS from continuing operations were $11.98, a 6.8% increase from 2018.“We continue to improve performance and focus on lines of business that will deliver value for our customers and sustained superior results for our shareholders,” said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our fourth-quarter and full-year performance, coupled with strong order intake, leaves us well positioned to create enduring value.”SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTSAerospace revenue was $2.9 billion for the quarter, up 8.4% over the year-ago quarter, for full-year revenue of $9.8 billion. Operating earnings were $480 million for the quarter, up 25.7% over the year-ago quarter, and $1.5 billion for the year. Operating margin was 16.4% for the quarter, up 230 basis points over the year-ago quarter, and 15.6% for the year. Backlog grew during the fourth quarter to $13.3 billion, up 17.4% from the end of 2018. Book-to-bill was 1.7-to-1 for the quarter and 1.2-to-1 for the year. Gulfstream received FAA type and production certification of its G600 in the second quarter and deliveries began in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Gulfstream unveiled the G700 and announced the first orders for the new aircraft, scheduled to begin customer deliveries in 2022.Combat Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2 billion, up 13.1% over the year-ago quarter, for full-year revenue of $7 billion. Operating earnings were $284 million, up 8.8% over the year-ago quarter, for full-year operating earnings of $996 million. Operating margin was 14.4% for the quarter and 14.2% for the year. The segment was selected in 2019 to produce light armored vehicles for the Canadian Army. It continues to develop new platforms to meet future customer needs, including Mobile Protected Firepower and new variants of the Stryker.Information Technology reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2 billion and $8.4 billion for the year. Operating earnings were $172 million for the fourth quarter and $628 million for the year. Operating margin was 8.5% for the quarter, up 40 basis points over the year-ago quarter, and 7.5% for the year. Total backlog was $9.1 billion, up 14.7% from the end of 2018. Total estimated contract value, which includes management’s estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $28.1 billion, up 12.4% from the end of 2018. Book-to-bill was 1-to-1 for the quarter and 1.1-to-1 for the year.Mission Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter, for full-year revenue of $4.9 billion. Operating earnings were $188 million for the quarter, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter, and $683 million for the year. Operating margin was 14.7% for the quarter, up 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter, and 13.8% for the year. Backlog was $5.4 billion. Book-to-bill was 1-to-1 for the year. Significant awards included a contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize ground stations for satellite communications systems with a maximum potential value of $730 million.Marine Systems reported quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter, for full-year revenue of $9.2 billion. Operating earnings were $199 million for the quarter and $785 million for the year. Operating margin was 7.8% for the quarter and 8.5% for the year. The award in the fourth quarter of a $22.2 billion contract for Virginia-class submarines expanded the segment’s backlog to $44.2 billion, up 66.1% from the end of 2018. Book-to-bill was 8.1-to-1 for the quarter and 2.9-to-1 for the year.Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.-ends-