Safran Signs Contract to Support Portuguese EH101 Merlin Engines

(Source: Safran; issued January 29, 2020)

The Portuguese Air Force operates the AgustaWestland EH-101, now known as the Leonardo AW101, in the long-range search and rescue role as well as for utility missions. (Leonardo photo)

ANAHEIM, Ca. --- Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a 10-year contract with Portuguese Air Force (Força Aérea Portuguesa) to support Portuguese RTM322-powered EH101 Merlin fleet. Over 38 engines will now be covered by Safran’s Global Support Package (GSP).



This new agreement satisfies the Portuguese Air Force requirement for optimum availability during their domestic and international military operations.



Lieutenant General Cartaxo Alves from Portuguese Air Force, said: “We look forward to this agreement ensuring sufficient engines to support operational tasks during the period. The contract reaffirms the excellent working relationship that exists between us and Safran.”



Frederic Fourciangue, Safran Helicopter Engines Support France VP, said: “this contract marks a major milestone in our partnership with Portuguese Air Force. We are extremely proud of this new commitment for a GSP contract to support RTM322-powered rotorcrafts. We are committed to offer world-class support to the Portuguese Air Force.”



Under the GSP, the customer receives a commitment to have serviceable engines available whenever they need them. Other GSP principles include budget stability, fixed price per engine flying hour and a technical partnership with the OEM.



GSP is part of EngineLife Services, Safran's range of solutions for helicopter engine operators.





