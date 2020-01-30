Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 30, 2020)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $883,000,000 order-dependent contract for the enhancement and maintenance of the Live Training Transformation (LT2) product line, including software architecture, LT2 framework, and individual products associated with the LT2 product line.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-D-0007).



-ends-



