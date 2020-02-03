HMAS Parramatta Departs for South East Asia Deployment

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 03, 2020)

The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Parramatta today departed Fleet Base East in Sydney for a four-month deployment to South East Asia.Parramatta will participate in several major military exercises to enhance interoperability and build practical cooperation with Navy partners including India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the deployment will help strengthen the stability and security of our region.“This highly capable warship and her crew of 190 officers and sailors will reinforce the positive relationships Australia has with our regional partners,” Minister Reynolds said.“I acknowledge and thank the families of Parramatta’s Ship’s Company who make their service possible.“Defence would not be able to deploy and perform its duties if it weren’t for the support that personnel receive from their loved ones at home.”Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, AM, RAN farewelled Parramatta and said she is well-prepared for the deployment.“Parramatta is a long-range frigate capable of countering simultaneous threats from aircraft, surface vessels and submarines, and the ship’s company is ready for the deployment’s busy schedule,” Rear Admiral Mead said.Parramatta will engage in various activities including Exercise Milan in India, Exercise Bersama Shield off Singapore and the Malay Peninsula, and International Fleet Reviews in the Philippines and Vietnam.-ends-