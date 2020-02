The Ministry of the Armed Forces Orders Mortar Carrier Variant of Griffon

(Source: French Directorate General of Armament; issued Jan 30, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

[#NewsAlert] Thales’s 120mm #2R2M Rifled Recoiled Mounted Mortar system will equip the #Griffon multi-role armoured vehicles of the

The French defense procurement agency (DGA) has ordered, as part of the Scorpion land armament program, a new version of the Griffon armored vehicle called MEPAC (on-board mortar for front-line support)A 120 mm mortar is integrated in the rear compartment of the Griffon, which makes it possible to take action very quickly against identified targets at ranges of up to 8 km. The MEPAC vehicle will complement the capabilities offered by the two 155mm long-range artillery systems currently in service: the CAESAR truck-mounted and AUF1 tracked self-propelled howitzers.