IAF Needs 200 New Fighters But Modi Govt Has Cut Funds In Budget 2020 (excerpt)

(Source: The Print; posted Feb. 01, 2020)

By Snehesh Alex Philip

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Air Force (IAF), which plans to acquire 200 fighter aircraft amid its depleting strength, saw a drop in capital funds allocation in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020-21 against revised estimates for the current fiscal.While Sitharaman had allocated Rs 39,302.64 crore for the IAF capital expenditure in her last budget in July 2019, it was increased to Rs 44,869.14 crore in the revised estimates for 2019-20.On Saturday, Sitharaman, who has served as defence minister in the past, allocated Rs 43,281.91 crore for 2020-21 — a 3.5 per cent decrease from the revised estimates.The move came despite the fact that the IAF’s committed liabilities — payments to be made for past orders — was around the same figure as the revised estimates, defence sources told The Print.Even though the IAF officials put up a brave front saying the revised estimates for 2020-21 would be more, sources called the development saddening.The Army and Navy were luckier with marginal increase in their outlay. (end of excerpt)-ends-