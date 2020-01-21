Responses Received to Revised Request For Quotation for HX Fighter Program

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 31, 2020)

Five fighter manufacturers have sent their responses to the revised request for quotation that was asked by the Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command.



In October 2019, the Defence Forces sent a revised request for quotation to the governments of France, United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States, to be forwarded to five manufacturers of multi-role fighters in these countries. The aircraft types in question are Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet (United States), Dassault Rafale (France), Eurofighter Typhoon (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin F-35 (United States) and Saab Gripen (Sweden).



The deadline was set at the end of January 2020 and the Defence Forces' Logistics Command received responses for all five aircraft types. Each tenderer was requested to compile the information provided in its initial tender and negotiations into a clear, updated and improved package.



The responses contain information on the comprehensive solution and package, built around each multi-role fighter option; the aim is to create the best possible capability for Finland's defence system while replacing the Hornet fleet. Within the budget set for the project, the tenderers were asked to prepare a performance package that meets the set requirements and includes not only the aircraft but also other technical systems, training systems, necessary maintenance equipment, test equipment and spare parts, along with weapons, sensors and other required type-specific support functions.



The most important decision-making criterion for the project is military capability and its maintenance throughout the life cycle. As to the other considerations, such as life cycle costs, security of supply and industrial cooperation, the tender shall meet the requirements laid down in the Request for Quotation.



The competitive tendering for the HX project was launched with a preliminary invitation to tender in April 2018, to which the tenderers responded in January 2019. Since then, the content of the tenders has been negotiated with each tenderer. The second phase of the HX project is now underway, in which the content of the procurement will be finalised with each tenderer. The request for best and final offers will be sent in 2020 at the end of the second phase of negotiations. The Government will decide on the procurement in 2021.



Eurofighter Submits Updated Proposal to HX Programme

(Source: Eurofighter GmbH; issued Jan 21, 2020)

Eurofighter has offered Finland the chance to join Europe's largest combat aircraft programme in an updated proposal to the HX fighter acquisition programme.



The proposal has been submitted by the UK Government with the support of the Governments of Germany, Italy and Spain, the nations which are represented in the Eurofighter industry consortium.



It offers Finland sovereign control of its defence capability and security of supply as well as a combat proven, swing-role aircraft which will form the backbone of European defence for decades to come.



The detailed proposal updates on the original offer made to the HX fighter acquisition programme to replace the Finnish Air Force's F-18 Hornet aircraft.



John Rossall, Campaign Director at BAE Systems which is working alongside the UK Government the offer to Finland, said: "We are delighted to present our updated proposal to Finland on behalf of the Eurofighter consortium.



"Our proposal is an invitation to Finland to join leading nations in Europe with a shared defence objective.



"By choosing Eurofighter, the Finnish Air Force would not only be acquiring the most advanced, multi-role aircraft on the market, it would be choosing everything Finland needs to operate, maintain and control its own aircraft in peacetime and in times of crisis.”



In January, Eurofighter took part in the HX Challenge Flight Evaluation Trials, led by the Finnish Defence Forces in Tampere.



The trials saw two [UK] Royal Air Force jets perform over a five-day period to demonstrate many of the capabilities which form the offering of the Eurofighter consortium, which teams BAE Systems alongside leading European defence contractors Airbus and Leonardo.



Ahead of the trials, representatives of the Governments of the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain confirmed their commitment to a capability roadmap which will keep Eurofighter in the frontline of European defence for decades to come.



